TSP Capital Management Group LLC Increases Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Maui Land & Pineapple makes up 4.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth $209,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth $268,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

MLP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 22,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

