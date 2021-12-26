Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,444 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 38,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

