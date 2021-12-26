Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 29,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Oracle worth $124,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. 9,650,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

