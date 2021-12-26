Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.31. 328,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

