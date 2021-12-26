Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 124,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 169,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 2,479,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,280. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

