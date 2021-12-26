Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $81.06

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $1,472,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,617 shares of company stock worth $7,443,639. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 198,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,694. nCino has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.69 and a beta of 1.11.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

