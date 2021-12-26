Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $239.89

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.89.

A number of analysts have commented on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.13. 492,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,533. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.62. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.