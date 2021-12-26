Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 27,235 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.83% of Cirrus Logic worth $39,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,270,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,069,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.46 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

