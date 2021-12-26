Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 821,240 shares of company stock worth $134,588,496. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

