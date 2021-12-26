Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Position Cut by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,841 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.49% of Sun Life Financial worth $171,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.