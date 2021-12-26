Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

