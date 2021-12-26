Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.00 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

