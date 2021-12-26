Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 68,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,563,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,662,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The firm has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

