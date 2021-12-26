GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,633 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after acquiring an additional 290,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,646,000 after buying an additional 109,145 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GDDY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 2,091,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,093. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

