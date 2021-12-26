Leisure Capital Management Acquires 294 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

