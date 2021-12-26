380 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.18. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

