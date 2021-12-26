Head to Head Comparison: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) vs. Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 10 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.64%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk & Volatility

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.38 $33.13 million $0.15 125.21

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

