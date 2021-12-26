Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 436,108 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 322.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,108 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $50,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

