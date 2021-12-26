Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $225,133.65 and $26.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.64 or 0.08070606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.52 or 1.00218026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00052676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.