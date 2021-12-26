RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $126.03 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $126.03 million and approximately $61,992.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $49,923.71 or 0.99938157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

