ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Position Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ManTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

