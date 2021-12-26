Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $125.96. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

