3,078 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 218.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSN opened at $85.22 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
