3,078 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 218.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.22 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

