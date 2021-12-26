Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,712,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $201.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.