Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 310.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

