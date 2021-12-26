Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.