Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

