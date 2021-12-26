Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 906.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

