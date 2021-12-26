Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,370 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Sysco by 51.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $24,539,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 90,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

