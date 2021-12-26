iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 385,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after buying an additional 207,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,232. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.