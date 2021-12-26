CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Position Cut by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,821 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

