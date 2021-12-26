CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRSP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 948,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.