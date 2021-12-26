Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 751,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

