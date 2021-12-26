Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $8.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 7,160,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,920,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $491.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.20. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.