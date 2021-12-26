Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $42.50

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,508. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.