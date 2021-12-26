Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Target Price at $48.83

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YOU stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,571. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

