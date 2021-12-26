Vai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $587,567.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Vai has a market capitalization of $57.03 million and approximately $587,567.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.64 or 0.08070606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.52 or 1.00218026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00052676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 65,727,114 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.