DogeCash Hits Market Cap of $409,384.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $409,384.00 and approximately $190.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00032244 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,797,701 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.