BOMB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $312,246.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003307 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $312,246.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,292.16 or 1.00675733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00032649 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.34 or 0.01259834 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,716 coins and its circulating supply is 894,928 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

