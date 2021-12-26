Automata Network Price Tops $0.72 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001437 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $123.38 million and $12.53 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

