Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.39. 1,179,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

