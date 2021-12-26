Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 26,207 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 189.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.