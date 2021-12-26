Horrell Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

QUOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,477. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $685.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

