Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 6,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $48,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

