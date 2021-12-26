Leisure Capital Management Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in KLA by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KLA by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $420.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

