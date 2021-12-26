Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $648.57. The company had a trading volume of 664,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $661.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.02, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

