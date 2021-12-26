Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $69,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

CRL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $369.20. The company had a trading volume of 227,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,419. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

