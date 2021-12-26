Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Financial Comparison

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Financial and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.50 $143.52 million $2.51 3.29

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Atlas Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

