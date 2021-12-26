Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.97 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $41.92.

