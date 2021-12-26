GFS Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $265.04. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.